Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMADY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.51 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

