Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.