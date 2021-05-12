Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 178,596 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.