Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.33

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

The company has a market cap of $776.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

