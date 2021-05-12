Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $20.43 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $776.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after buying an additional 64,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.