American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 109.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACC opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

