American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.56. The company had a trading volume of 73,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $160.69. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

