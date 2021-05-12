American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Hold”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.12 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.