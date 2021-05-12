Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $6,763,517 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $258.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.32 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

