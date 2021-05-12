Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

ABCB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 279,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

