AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $150.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.16. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in AMETEK by 44.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 423,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after buying an additional 129,743 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 134,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 7.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

