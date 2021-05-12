Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,528. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

