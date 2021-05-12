Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report $72.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.24 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $58.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $286.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $882.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $25.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

