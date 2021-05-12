Analysts Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.10 Million

Brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post $132.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.20 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $118.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $536.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $547.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $583.20 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

MX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE MX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 985,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,220. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

