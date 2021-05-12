Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Q2 posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,760,281.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,323,520.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $129,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,467.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,211 shares of company stock worth $19,348,503. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Q2 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. 13,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

