Analysts Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. AAR posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 in the last 90 days. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $4,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $7,228,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. AAR has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.