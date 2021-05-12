Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post $73.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.18 million and the lowest is $71.20 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $291.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $294.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $298.55 million, with estimates ranging from $296.21 million to $300.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 157,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,239. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

