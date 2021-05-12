Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. 821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

