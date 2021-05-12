Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,460. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.