Analysts Offer Predictions for Spin Master Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.91.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$41.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.25. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$16.87 and a 12 month high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

