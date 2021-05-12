Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $154.33

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.57. The company had a trading volume of 505,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $187.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

