Analysts Set Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) PT at C$152.33

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$156.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,824. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$42,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,224. Insiders sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 in the last 90 days.

EQB traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$146.46. 20,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,585. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.48 and a 1-year high of C$148.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$113.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.0200015 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

