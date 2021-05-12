Analysts Set Expectations for iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $286.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 96.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 265.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,136,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

