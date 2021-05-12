Analysts Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $34.30

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

INVH stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $34.65. 281,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,266. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

