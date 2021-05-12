Analysts Set Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Price Target at GBX 1,908.57

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,908.57 ($24.94).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33).

LON:MNDI traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,906.50 ($24.91). 963,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,390. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,249 ($16.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,931.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,789.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The company has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a €0.41 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

