Analysts Set Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Target Price at €274.25

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €274.25 ($322.65).

MEURV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.