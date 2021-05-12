Analysts Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Target Price at $10.63

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 730,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,885. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

