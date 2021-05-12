Analysts Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target at $40.33

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.58. 9,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,769. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 939.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,521,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 1,290,283 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

