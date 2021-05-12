Analyzing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Arko has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arko and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arko and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 2 1 3.33 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arko currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.23%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Arko.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arko and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 78.29

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Arko on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

