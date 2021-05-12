Andrew J. Gregoire Sells 5,000 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 82.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 78.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 146,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 63.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 46.7% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

