Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.26

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 40475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

