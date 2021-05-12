Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.57 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $111.26 million and $12.57 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00338020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00030896 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

