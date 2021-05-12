Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,058,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,363,948 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,908,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,880,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,874,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,275,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,130,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

