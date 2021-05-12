Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. Equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

