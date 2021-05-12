AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APP. Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE APP opened at $53.46 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

