AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APP. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

APP opened at $53.46 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

