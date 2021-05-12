Apria (APR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apria (NYSE:APR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Apria to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Apria has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

