AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $167.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AptarGroup traded as high as $158.35 and last traded at $157.92, with a volume of 1167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.56.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock worth $7,895,869. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.