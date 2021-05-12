Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

