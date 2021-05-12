ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.35

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 423657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.

ARX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.48%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

