Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $39.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. 1,674,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,248. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $10,635,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 189.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

