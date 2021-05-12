Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.