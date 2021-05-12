Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 11.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $33.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 12,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,080,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $716.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

