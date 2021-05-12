Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

