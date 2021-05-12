Arko (ARKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.
Shares of ARKO opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.