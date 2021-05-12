Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Dian C. Taylor Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $20,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,597.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dian C. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of Artesian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $84,910.35.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $42.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 140,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

