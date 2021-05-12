Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,400 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $191.55. 42,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,513. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

