Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.45.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,388. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.36 and its 200-day moving average is $243.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

