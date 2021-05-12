Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,905 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $5.63 on Wednesday, reaching $295.11. 13,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,046. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

