ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASX traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 481,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.